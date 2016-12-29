Conservative Radio Host: Trump Not Smart Enough To Think Beyond 140 Characters In A Tweet

Why exactly does Donald Trump love Twitter so much? Is it because it’s quick and allows him to communicate instantaneously? Or is it because he knows he can reach millions of people in just seconds?

Conservative radio host Charlie Sykes has a different theory: Trump is too damn stupid to contemplate anything beyond the 140 characters allowed on Twitter.

Sykes appeared on MSNBC earlier this week and told host Lawrence O’Donnell:

“This is really going to symbolize the quality of this man’s thought. I mean, there was a time when we had presidents who read books. Now we have presidents who write in 140-character messages.”

That utter lack of curiosity or desire to study a subject in any depth is part of a larger problem with Trump, Sykes said: