NRA-ILA | Urge Your Senators to Confirm Jeff Sessions

NRA backs an avowed racist:

Dear Second Amendment Supporter,I need your help. President-elect Trump has nominated Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) as Attorney General of the United States! That's great news for all of us who cherish our right to keep and bear arms. But Sessions is being attacked for his support of the Second Amendment and law enforcement.Please contact your U.S. Senators—urge them to support your firearms freedom by voting for a true defender of our right to keep and bear arms!

On Tuesday, January 10, the battle over the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as Attorney General begins when the Senate Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing.Chuck Schumer and his anti-gun allies in the U.S. Senate are already pulling out all the stops to oppose Sessions' confirmation.We know their playbook. They will do all they can to hijack the confirmation process to defeat Sessions because they know he strongly supports our right to Keep and Bear Arms.