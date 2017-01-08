AMA To GOP: Lay Out Obamacare Replacement Details To Americans

The American Medical Association Tuesday night weighed in on Republican moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act, asking the newly minted 115th Congress for details on any Obamacare replacement before budgetary maneuvers are made to end coverage for millions of Americans.

The AMA, which represents about a quarter-million doctors and more than 190 state and national specialty societies, is the latest doctor group to weigh in before Congress moves to repeal the ACA. Most doctor groups aren’t opposed to altering the law, but don’t want more than 20 million Americans who gained coverage to lose it.