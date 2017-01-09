No, We Don't Need to Be "Fair" To Donald Trump

Subtly will get us nowhere right now, and it’s not called for. It is actually a huge mistake to fall for the genteel approach in the face of such a threat.

How do you solve a problem like Donald Trump?

We are watching bastions of free press correct themselves in response to their own perceived biases, fears, disgust, and personal outrage.

The New York Times and the Washington Post, to which both I digitally subscribe and highly recommend supporting, are leaning toward a precarious position in the Age of Trump. And that position is the Achilles Heel of smart people everywhere; the tendency to adjust for their own “biases”, and thus give the other side more leeway than they would their own “side”.

In this case, it’s not that either paper or their editors or writers have a “side” – to suggest that is to fall for a false trope that papers are run by and staffed with liberals. The correct term is they are run by and staffed with at least reasonably smart people, usually very smart people.