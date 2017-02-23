Trump Didn't 'Revoke' Protections for Trans Students–Because He Can't | FAIR

If you’re concerned that someone has authoritarian tendencies, the worst thing you can do is treat them like they have the power to rewrite the law. Yet that’s what many media outlets did in reporting on Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the Obama administration’s guidance to schools on the rights of transgender students.

In various headlines (mostly gathered by the New Civil Rights Movement website—2/22/17), the Trump administration was said to “roll back” (Washington Post, 2/22/17), “rescind” (Huffington Post, 2/22/17), “withdraw” (CNN, 2/23/17; The Hill, 2/22/17), or “revoke” (Slate, 2/22/17) protection for transgender students.