Seriously and Literally Listening to Trump

During last year's presidential campaign, my old friend and colleague Salena Zito, writing in The Atlantic, made national headlines when she observed that the reporters covering then-candidate Donald Trump "[took] him literally, but not seriously," while supporters took him "seriously, but not literally."

Now that President Trump has called the news media "the enemy of the American people," is it time to take the former reality TV star both seriously and literally?

Trump's words - delivered last week via his favored medium, Twitter, were not the words of a duly elected leader of the world's strongest and most enduring democracy.

They were those of a strongman with little regard, or even knowledge, of the norms of a liberal democracy. And they came on the heels of Trump's frankly surreal, 77-minute, tongue-lashing of the press last Thursday.

It was a performance that staggered the imagination. For more than an hour and fifteen minutes, Trump scolded reporters he didn't like and heaped praise on those he did.