Trump suggests Jews committing own hate crimes, while adviser blames it on Dems - AMERICAblog News

n an anti-Semitic double-whammy, Donald Trump and a top adviser today both appeared to downplay the significance of anti-Semitic hate crimes by blaming the crimes on Jews and Democrats.
First, Trump blamed the hate crimes on Jews.
Then adviser Anthony Scaramucci tweeted that perhaps Democrats were behind the crimes.
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017
