More About Donald trump

Elizabeth Warren steps to the podium, adjusts the microphone, smiles, and begins to sing.
You're a cheapskate, Mr. Trump.
You really seal the deals.
You renege on every contract,
You go bankrupt just to steal, Mr. Tru-
Ump.
Your Immoral Lago has a
Greasy swamp feel!
You're a huckster, Mr. Trump.
You fabricate for fun.
Your tan is orange Jello,
What's that hair? An onion bun, Mr. Tru-
Ump?
I wouldn't trust you with a
Missile crisis with Kim Jong-un!
You're a blowhard, Mr. Trump.
You're a bully through and through.
You invent a lie, then double down,
Then say you're going to sue, Mr. Tru-
Ump.
Given a choice between you and a colonoscopy I'd take the
Colonoscopooo!
You're a hairball, Mr. Trump.
You're as sharp as Forrest Gump.
Your hands are tiny, so's your cock,
McConnell's poised to jump, Mr. Tru-
Ump.
The headline in the paper reads as follows, and I quote,
"Dump Trump Slump!"
Not a racist, Mr. Trump?
You're a xenophobic nut!
You've built walls between your earlobes,
You've got ISIS up your butt, Mr. Tru-
Ump.
You're a waterboarding Presbyterian, twice divorced, who would be dating your own daughter if you weren't married to a
Slovenian slut!
I know you hate me, Mr. Trump.
With a pissy, fart-faced hate.
Your campaign's a steaming pile of crap,
You funded it too late, Mr. Tru-
Ump.
You're an unchristian hamsterbrain fearmonger who makes
America grate!
©Bob "Garbage. Garbage. He Gave A Speech In Front Of Garbage" Gomez 2016
