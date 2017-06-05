Positive Cynicism – Something about race and privilege

You know what racism is? Racism is when white people riot after a sporting event and the cops just let it happen, but a black community can’t have a peace vigil without the police putting on riot gear and installing a curfew and firing tear gas into the crowd. Racism is when a white kid shoots up a college campus or a movie theater and the media is sympathetic to his perceived mental issues, but a black kid getting shot six times by a cop must have had it coming because thug life. Racism is what causes gun nuts to follow you around because you’re wearing a hoodie and must not belong there. Racism is when a cop ties your hands behind your back because you were “mouthing off” when he stopped you for a traffic violation. Racism is when you get choked to death on a city street by a cop because you were selling unlicensed cigarettes. Racism is a police department addressing the murder of a black kid by talking at length about stolen cigars.