Senior Military Intelligence Officer Schools Fox News on the Media's Complicity in Anti-Muslim Terrorist Attacks | Alternet

The terror attack on a Finsbury Park mosque early Monday has led any number of right-wing media outlets to question how suspect Darren Osborne was radicalized. One senior military intelligence officer has a compelling theory.

"I'm not surprised that this happened, but I will tell you, one of the highlights that I'm glad that you all have placed some attention on, are the Muslim men who came out and captured this guy and held him for the police to come and take custody of him," Steve Rogers told the cast of "Fox and Friends" Monday.