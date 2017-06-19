Trump's New Limits on Travel to Cuba Serves the Interests of the Trump Organization | Diane Ravitch's blog

When Trump announced limits on travel to Cuba, he was actually executing a clever move to undercut his rivals in the hotel industry that have built new hotels in Cuba.

Under the new Trump policy, Americans can still travel to Cuba, but they have to stay in AirBNB, often squalid residences. They can’t stay in the new American built hotel.

Clearly, if Trump owned a hotel in Cuba, American policy would encourage tourism and big hotels.

I went to Cuba in 2013. It was a fascinating experience. Cuba is an impoverished country. The best way to bring about the collapse of the antiquated regime is to open normal trade relations and allow the Cuban people the opportunity to achieve a higher standard of living.