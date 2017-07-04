Trump to "bribe" moderate Senators to support health bill, then move bill right - AMERICAblog News

The Trump White House is planning to “bribe” moderate Republican Senators with money to fight the opium crisis, to get them to support the draconian Senate Obamacare repeal bill, according to a Trump administration source who spoke with Axios’ Jonathan Swan.
What’s worse, the same source says the Republicans will them move the bill even further to the right, in order to entice conservative Republicans to support it.
