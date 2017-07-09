Opinion: Trumps Preferred Weapon of Mass Destruction is Fox News

The greatest trick the devil ever performed was to convince the world that he did not exist. However he was unable to carry out this illusion alone. Donald Trump has figured this out and enlisted his very own shepherd to spread his malevolent message. Fox News and it’s resident dolt, Sean Hannity, play the part of messenger of misinformation and political distortion.

There are three vital elements of a successful con game. One, is, of course, the initiator, in this case, Trump himself. Two is a gullible target, this being a large section of American voters. To perform the illusion of forthcoming prosperity, there is one final piece. Every con game requires a corroborator. This is the person who wins three straight hands in a card game, testifies to the structure of the Ponzi scheme, or sings the praises of the crooked preacher.