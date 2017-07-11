Trump Has Secretive Teams to Roll Back Regulations, Led by Hires With Deep Industry Ties - ProPublica

We’ve found many appointees with potential conflicts of interest, including two who might personally profit if particular regulations are undone.

President Trump entered office pledging to cut red tape, and within weeks, he ordered his administration to assemble teams to aggressively scale back government regulations.

But the effort — a signature theme in Trump’s populist campaign for the White House — is being conducted in large part out of public view and often by political appointees with deep industry ties and potential conflicts.

Most government agencies have declined to disclose information about their deregulation teams. But ProPublica and The New York Times identified 71 appointees, including 28 with potential conflicts, through interviews, public records and documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.