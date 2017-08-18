Here Are the Hate Incidents Against Mosques and Islamic Centers Since 2013 | ProPublica

Zainab Arain, a coordinator at CAIR who oversees the reports, said the organization saw a spike in hate incidents against mosques during election years and after news coverage of major terrorist attacks.

"Sometimes various news stories feed into that cycle," said Arain. "After Orlando we saw a spike in incidents targeting the American-Muslim community because of the deplorable actions of an individual."

Monthly reports of hate incidents spiked after the Paris and San Bernardino attacks in late 2015 and after the 2016 presidential election.

CAIR data is compiled from two sources: incidents directly reported to the organization — often from targeted mosques seeking legal aid — and reports in the media. According to CAIR, many communities do not report incidents targeting mosques, so these numbers are låikely to underreport the total number of cases that occur each year.å