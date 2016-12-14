The people who want to oppose everything for attention have their wish.

The childish people who want to oppose everything for the sake of attention seem to have their wish. In pretending that the government of the United States is so bad that it ought to be swept away entirely, it seems that a man is about to become president who can do it.

The alleged President-Elect Donald Trump has shown us something of how ignorant he is. He does not even know diplomatic protocol, which is why he is engaging in deal making with Taiwan, which is a huge offense to China. His reaction to this is that China is China, because he does not know any better.

His idea of a Cabinet is people who have already made it known that they oppose oversight in every respect. Safety regulations at work, food inspection and testing, safety in flight–all these things are supposed to go by the board while corporations downshift to the essentials to have employees while they actually cut their wages. The social safety net? They don’t think that people “deserve” it.