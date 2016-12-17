Trump is a Threat to 'How Journalists Gather Information on a Daily Basis'

CNN’s Brian Stelter, one of those under constant attack from right-wing sources for being willing to take account of actual facts in his reporting, took to CNN’s New Day today to argue for transparency in the Trump transition.

As has been pointed out many times by many journalists, Trump has not held a press conference for a long time – today is Day 142 – and none since elected. Instead, he acts like he is on the election trail again.

Stelter explains that “Normally presidents-elect do that within a few days of the election.” Instead, what we get is cameras pointed “at the Trump Tower lobby,” which is “not enough to know what is actually happening upstairs.”