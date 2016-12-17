Trump Supports Using Weaponized Personal Harassment to Intimidate Electors and Journalists

Targeted harassment, personal intimidation, media censoring their own -- these are weapons of silence and control in the Age of Trump. Right now, these tactics are being aimed at electors and journalists to keep them from asking questions.

After Politico released journalist Julia Ioffe out of her contract earlier than arranged due to a tweet she has since deleted, which questioned why President-elect Donald Trump gave his daughter the office reserved for the First Lady and included a vulgarity regarding Trump's relationship with his daughter, she noted, "In Russia, the Kremlin rarely has to make the call to media organizations. The media bosses anticipate and do the censoring themselves."