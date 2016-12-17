FRC: Trump Must 'Ferret Out' State Department's Pro-LGBT Officials

In his daily “Washington Update” yesterday, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins lamented that Hillary Clinton and John Kerry have tried to “export the LGBTQ agenda globally” and “systematically filled the ranks of [the State Department] with LGBTQ and abortion activists,” and urged President-elect Donald Trump to make sure that the next secretary of state “is willing to resist and remove this embedded agenda” by ferreting out its proponents.

“The incoming administration needs to make clear that these liberal policies will be reversed and the ‘activists’ within the State Department promoting them will be ferreted out and will be replaced by conservatives who will ensure the State Department focuses on true international human rights like religious liberty which is under unprecedented assault,” he wrote.

Perkins, who has criticized Trump’s secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson in part because he supported lifting the Boy Scouts of America’s ban on gay members, lamented that Tillerson may not be able to stand up to LGBT activists in the State Department.