Strangely Blogged: Your President-Elect, America

I don't know if picking up the US unmanned sub device was a bit of a "prank" by China to tweak us for having elected for the office of Commander-in-Chief a person who hasn't even taken office before starting a tremendously awkward diplomatic situation with them. I do think it is well and good that the device be returned to show that there is still some goodwill. I also, however, think that Donald Trump's reaction to the situation is, how would we say? Unpresidented. As in--not at all the way a president would. "Let them keep it!" (Which I have screen-capped, because really?) is an expression of sour grapes. We don't want it anyway. But there is a principle involved in getting it back. They lodged a formal complaint over Trump's Taiwan shenanigans regarding a disruption in the One China recognition. The US lodges a formal complaint over the marine drone. They will return the device--