Trump's Promised Move of US Embassy to Jerusalem Already Underway

"Moving the embassy to the capital of the Jewish people, to Jerusalem, is a straightforward, standard thing to do." Except it isn't.

Much of what Donald Trump said on the campaign trail was a lie. Where moving the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is concerned, he was apparently telling the truth. Not only has Kellyanne Conway said the move is a “big priority” but Haaretz reports that,

“Top city officials in Jerusalem, Mayor Nir Barkat and his deputy Meir Turgeman say they have been contacted by American parties to find a suitable location to build an American embassy in Jerusalem…”

Conway said on the Hugh Hewitt show,

“That is a very big priority for this president-elect, Donald Trump. He made that very clear during the campaign, Hugh. And as president-elect, I’ve heard him repeat it several times privately, if not publicly.”