The Onslaught of Tyranny: Why Trump Rallies for Trump | Common Dreams | Breaking News & Views for the Progressive Community

A president intent on developing a base of enthusiastic supporters who believe boldface lies poses a clear threat to American democracy

Donald Trump has just finished the last of his nine post-election “thank you tour” rallies. Why did he do them? And why is he planning further rallies after he becomes president?

One clue is that Trump conducted them only in the states he won. And most attendees appeared to have voted for him – overwhelmingly white, and many wearing Trump hats and T-shirts. When warm-up speakers asked how many had previously attended a Trump rally, most hands went up.