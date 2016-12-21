Under Wire, House Passes Big Package of Tax Cuts

“That’s been Paul Ryan’s long-term plan,” said Representative Sander Levin of Michigan, the senior Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee, where he was a longtime adversary of Mr. Ryan. “He really believes in supply-side economics.”

The tax measure, which is expected to be approved by the Senate on Friday, would permanently extend several tax breaks that have been renewed repeatedly on a temporary basis, including a popular business tax credit for research expenses and a benefit for certain capital investments. It would also permanently extend an enhanced child tax credit, a $2,500 college tax credit and a more robust earned-income tax credit for low-income families.

Other provisions in the bill include a small-but-symbolic tax deduction for teachers who spend their own money on books, supplies and computer equipment used in the classroom; and a separate deduction for state and local sales taxes. The measure would also postpone some key components of the Affordable Care Act, by delaying, for example, the so-called Cadillac tax on high-cost, employer-sponsored health plans.