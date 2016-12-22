Liberal prof 'watchlist' is McCarthyism for the bullying age

Anthea Butler thought she’d heard it all before.

A religious study professor at the University of Pennsylvania, a black woman who teaches a class about the religious right in America and has a fiery liberal persona on social media, Butler’s been ridiculed in recent years on primetime TV by the right’s Sean Hannity and called out on AM radio by Rush Limbaugh.

So she’s gotten used to the call-outs by angry conservative “eggs” on Twitter, to the emails that call her an “n-word” who doesn’t belong on an Ivy League campus, and to the calls to her department chair from people posing as Penn alums, demanding that this professor with an expansive Afro who calls herself “dangerous” in her online profile be fired ASAP.

But when a fellow professor contacted her a few weeks ago and told her she’d been placed on a brand new nationwide “professor watch list” intended to help conservatives identify faculty liberals, Butler felt like rising McCarthyism on America’s campuses just surged to a new high water mark