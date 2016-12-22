Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 92 Seeds: 3803 Comments: 29535 Since: Mar 2011

Hackwhackers: Swamp Creatures Find Home in Rump's D.C.

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: hackwhackers.blogspot.com
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 3:29 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The fact that neo-fascist narcissist Donald "Rump" Trump lied constantly and brazenly during his ugly campaign while making outrageous promises is no secret. What's surprising is that he's so openly disdainful of his deplorable, rage-fueled cult followers that he's ostentatiously backing off of some of those promises. Witness self-important bloviator Newt "Poot" Gingrich's comment this morning on NPR:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor