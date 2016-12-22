Hackwhackers: Swamp Creatures Find Home in Rump's D.C.

The fact that neo-fascist narcissist Donald "Rump" Trump lied constantly and brazenly during his ugly campaign while making outrageous promises is no secret. What's surprising is that he's so openly disdainful of his deplorable, rage-fueled cult followers that he's ostentatiously backing off of some of those promises. Witness self-important bloviator Newt "Poot" Gingrich's comment this morning on NPR: