Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 92 Seeds: 3804 Comments: 29543 Since: Mar 2011

n Texas, lawmakers don't mess with employers of undocumented workers

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: texastribune.org
Seeded on Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:39 AM
Discuss:

For all their condemnations of illegal immigration, Texas lawmakers — Republican and Democratic — have shown little interest in cracking down on businesses that employ undocumented workers

Few Texas politicians have harnessed anger over illegal immigration like Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who rose from talk radio host to powerful state leader largely on the strength of his incessant border security screeds. 

Though he once embraced a foreign guest worker program himself, Patrick got elected lieutenant governor in 2014 in part by decrying what he called an “invasion” of disease-carrying immigrants and tying his GOP foes to policies that supposedly draw them here. He went on to become the top Texas cheerleader for immigration hardliner Donald Trump's presidential bid

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor