Washington Monthly | Quick Takes: Just In Case You Weren't Worried Enough About a Trump Presidency

I have no idea what prompted this, but if you weren’t worried about a Trump presidency before, this should do it:

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes

In other words, Trump thinks that bullying the world by building up our nuclear capability will bring people like Kim Jong-un (or worse yet, groups like ISIS) to their senses. Of course, that makes him an idiot…but a very dangerous one.

* That is probably not what prompted this from Trump’s BFF Vladimir Putin, but it sure looks like we could be headed back to a nuclear arms race fueled by two narcissistic bullies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called for the country to reinforce its military nuclear potential and praised the army’s performance in its Syria campaign.