Oklahoma Legislature used taxpayer dollars to settle GOP Rep's sexual harassment complaint in secret

Hollie Anne Bishop was fired without explanation from her work under Oklahoma Rep. Dan Kirby in Nov. 2015, though her termination was allegedly in retaliation for her reporting that Kirby sexually harassed her at work, NewsOk reports.

Bishop and her legal team were paid off by the Oklahoma Legislature to settle the complaint in secret. However, online records show that Oklahoma taxpayers are the ones who ended up footing the bill.

The records show that Bishop accepted $28,414.20 and her attorneys accepted $16,085.80, amounting to a total of $44,500 in state funds that were used to settle the complaint.

 

