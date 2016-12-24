The Clinton campaign ignored a cardinal rule of politics: Any Republican Is Every Republican. (More)

Overdetermined

Like any close election, the 2016 presidential race was overdetermined. That’s a term from statistics, and it means there are too many contributing causes to pick out any one and accurately say “That was the reason for the outcome.”

There was the Comey letter. There was the Putin-Assange hack-and-leak campaign. There was the media’s obsession with Clinton’s emails, their decision to let Trump set the day-to-day narrative, and their almost complete refusal to cover policy. There was the GOP dominance of governors and state legislatures, enabled by poor Democratic turnout in 2010, that led to a raft of voter suppression laws in GOP-dominated states. There were far-left purists who thought it was safe to cast ‘protest’ votes for Jill Stein, and complacent progressives who thought it was safe to let Someone Else do the GOTV work. There were rising Obamacare premiums. And yes, there was racism and sexism.

In an election this close, any of those might have swayed enough votes to make the difference. It’s impossible to know which of them most tipped the scales any one of the states that flipped – Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – never mind finding one cause that lost us all of those states.

Simply, there was no One Thing.