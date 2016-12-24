How people's sensitivity to threats illuminates the rise of Donald Trump - The Washington Post

It’s impossible to identify all the reasons Donald Trump won the presidency. In a close election, virtually anything could have tipped the balance: small changes in turnout, Russian hacking, fake news, James B. Comey, mistaken campaign strategy, brilliant campaign strategy, a vulnerable opponent, email servers and so on.

A different, and perhaps more important, question is simply why a candidate such as Trump is appealing to so many Americans and yet deeply off-putting to so many others. In the long run, the sources of these deep and enduring political divisions is of greater consequence than any one election’s outcome.

A string of recent findings points to a key source of these divisions: people’s sensitivity to threat. Some people attend and respond more to potential dangers in the world and therefore are attracted to policies and candidates that they think will offer protection from threats.

Here are some of these findings: