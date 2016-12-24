Donald Trump is demanding the names of federal employees working to curb violent extremism

Officials from Donald Trump’s transition team submitted requests to at least two cabinet departments demanding they hand over the names of any government employees who are working on programs that seek to combat the rise of violent extremism, according to a report from Reuters.

The news wire obtained a copy of an email sent from members of Trump’s transition team to the State Department, asking for the identities of anyone working on anti-extremism programs. “Please indicate names of people serving in those roles and status (political or career),” the email says.

While the State Department deals largely with threats posed by foreign extremists and international terrorist organizations like ISIS, a similar request was made of the Department of Homeland Security. In addition to their work on international terrorism, DHS focuses on domestic threats as well, including the rise of right-wing extremism. A 2012 report from DHSoutlined the growing threat of so-called “sovereign citizen extremists,” pockets of far-right activists who reject, sometimes violently, the authority of government.