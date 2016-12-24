Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3813 Comments: 29619 Since: Mar 2011

No More Mister Nice Blog: SURELY THERE'S A WAY FOR ALL-POWERFUL CONSERVATIVES TO PLAY THE VICTIM CARD

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: nomoremister.blogspot.com
Seeded on Sat Dec 24, 2016 6:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Expect to see a lot of this sort of thing in the next few years:

Anthea Butler thought she’d heard it all before.A religious studies professor at the University of Pennsylvania, a black woman who teaches a class about the religious right in America and has a fiery liberal persona on social media, Butler’s been ridiculed in recent years on primetime TV by the right’s Sean Hannity and called out on AM radio by Rush Limbaugh....But when a fellow professor contacted her a few weeks ago and told her she’d been placed on a brand new nationwide “professor watch list” intended to help conservatives identify faculty liberals, Butler felt like rising McCarthyism on America’s campuses just surged to a new high water mark.The watch list [was] created and promulgated by a nationwide youth-oriented conservative group called Turning Point USA....

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor