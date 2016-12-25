Muslim-Banning Trump Supporter Demands No Interruptions While Lying | Crooks and Liars

The Junior Dooce on the Loose, Peter Doocy is fearmongering about Muslims, and daddy must be proud. On Fox and Friends Weekend edition, sensationalism is still the norm, as evidenced by the regular segment title 'The Rise of Islamic Extremism.' The host calls this upcoming segment, 'fair and balanced,' even though it's clearly two against one.

The 'news' network is playing the I-told-you-so card regarding the Christmas market attacks by a Muslim, in Berlin on Monday. The perpetrator was from a Muslim nation, Tunisia. So this is the perfect opportunity to revive Trump's ban on ALL Muslims coming into the country. The crazy president's ideas weren't so crazy after all, Fox is pleased to admit.

The guest on the left, Shayan Elahi, a civil rights attorney, came armed legitimate questions about how this ban could possibly be implemented. Maybe he expected the other guest, Asra Nomani, and the Fox 'News' host to have an argument on policy, based in reality. Since he's been on Fox 'News' before, one might imagine he must have predicted what ensued: pure nonsense.