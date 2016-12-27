Notorious White Supremacist Troll Chuck C. Johnson Says He's "Doing a Lot of the Vetting" for the Trump Team - Little Green Footballs

Stefan Molyneux is one of the malignant personalities popular with the “alt-right,” a sort of Renaissance man of horrible white supremacism and misogyny. And today in his YouTube webcast of awfulness he interviewed a motley crew of racists and conspiracy-mongering dirtbags including Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Gavin McInnes, Vox Day, Scott Adams… and last but least, our old pal, white supremacist cyberstalker Chuck C. Johnson.