Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3815 Comments: 29637 Since: Mar 2011

Notorious White Supremacist Troll Chuck C. Johnson Says He's "Doing a Lot of the Vetting" for the Trump Team - Little Green Footballs

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONLittle Green Footballs
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:33 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Stefan Molyneux is one of the malignant personalities popular with the “alt-right,” a sort of Renaissance man of horrible white supremacism and misogyny. And today in his YouTube webcast of awfulness he interviewed a motley crew of racists and conspiracy-mongering dirtbags including Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Gavin McInnes, Vox Day, Scott Adams… and last but least, our old pal, white supremacist cyberstalker Chuck C. Johnson.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor