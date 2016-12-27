Stefan Molyneux is one of the malignant personalities popular with the “alt-right,” a sort of Renaissance man of horrible white supremacism and misogyny. And today in his YouTube webcast of awfulness he interviewed a motley crew of racists and conspiracy-mongering dirtbags including Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson, Gavin McInnes, Vox Day, Scott Adams… and last but least, our old pal, white supremacist cyberstalker Chuck C. Johnson.
Notorious White Supremacist Troll Chuck C. Johnson Says He's "Doing a Lot of the Vetting" for the Trump Team - Little Green Footballs
Seeded on Tue Dec 27, 2016 5:33 PM
