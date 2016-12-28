It's almost impossible to describe how badly the GOP is about to mess up the economy | Eclectablog

If you look at this, you’d think that one of the biggest problems in our economy — if not the biggest — is that all the growth is going to the richest, who have never been richer.

To fix this, you’d do some of the things that have been done in the Obama Administration like increasing taxes on the rich, especially the super rich, to do things like fund health insurance for the working poor.

Unless, you’re Paul Ryan, you wouldn’t look at this and think, “Know what? We need fewer tax brackets — and the rich need to pay less.”