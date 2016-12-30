THE RIGHT WING White Nationalist Leader Unloads 5 of His Most Horrifying Hopes for America

You may remember white nationalist leader Jared Taylor from Hillary Clinton's infamous campaign ad linking Donald Trump to the fringe movement. You may also remember him from a citation in South Carolina church mass murderer Dylann Roof's manifesto.

"In his personal bearing and tone, Jared Taylor projects himself as a courtly presenter of ideas that most would describe as crudely white supremacist — a kind of modern-day version of the refined but racist colonialist of old," the Southern Poverty Law Center explained in their bio of the founder of the New Century Foundation.

Jared Taylor spoke with the Young Turk's Eric Byler at a recent conference hosted by the National Policy Institute.