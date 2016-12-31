The Shape of Things to Come | Just Above Sunset

The year ends in twenty-four hours. Down the block, the Sunset Strip is oddly quiet for a Friday night – waiting. The New Year’s Eve madness at all the clubs, and spilling out on the sidewalks, comes on Saturday night this year, and those of us who gave up on most of that stuff decades ago will hide. Old men do not celebrate the start of a new year. They note it. They sit quietly and read. That ball will drop in Times Square again. It always does. There’s no need to watch it on television, and there never was a good reason to show up in Manhattan and be part of that scrum – and it’s raining here in Hollywood. Stay home. Let the old year pass. Let the new one begin. What will happen will happen.

There’s no real reason to celebrate anyway. It was a bad year. Out here, at the end of 2016, Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, died. No one expected that. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, the perky ingénue in Singing in the Rain, died the next day. No one expected that either – but lots of wonderful people die each year. Hollywood isn’t all that special. There are year-end retrospectives of all the various deaths, in all kinds of different worlds, on television and in the newspapers and on line, for those who like to feel that all the good is draining from the world. It isn’t.