Majority Of Americans See President Trump As A Disaster In The Making

A new Gallup poll finds Americans rank Trump well behind his three predecessors when it comes to his ability to handle the duties of president.

On November 8, thanks to a small minority of eligible American voters and an archaic election system, the U.S. elected an overgrown orange third-grade playground bully as the next POTUS. Now many Americans, including some of that minority who voted for Trump, are having definite second thoughts.

Gallup released the results of a new poll on Monday that reveals most Americans have deep reservations about whether the man who will soon take the oath of office is up to the job. Voters were repeatedly warned this was the case with the incoming president-who-would-be-king, but unfortunately many chose to ignore the warning and either stayed home or went into the voting booth and decided to take their chances.