Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3829 Comments: 29715 Since: Mar 2011

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Has New Years Run-in With Facts Courtesy of Sopan Deb

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Tue Jan 3, 2017 8:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"Agreed! Facts matter: so you weren't at Mar-A-Lago on New Years Eve? You called it fake news, so let's get this right."

Joe Scarborough’s close friendship with Donald Trump while peddling pro-Trump propaganda on his MSNBC created a few problems for him on New Years as CBS’ Sopan Deb tweeted about where Joe was and who he was with New Years Eve based on a story by The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, who said in a tweet of her own, “Mika and Joe among the Mar-a-Lago revelers last night”:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor