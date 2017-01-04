The lies North Carolina Republicans are still telling themselves about HB2

Trump is just one Republican liar.

They’re living in a totally different reality.

Last month, Republican lawmakers in North Carolina reneged on their promise to repeal HB2, a sweeping anti-LGBT law they forced through in a single day last March. In the immediate aftermath of the December debacle, they blamed everybody but themselves for not following through on repealing a law that has generated a massive economic backlash for the state. Since then, Senate leader Phil Berger (R) has constructed an entirely new version of reality to explain what happened.

Berger was largely responsible for introducing a “repeal” bill that didn’t actually fully repeal HB2, then failing to rally enough fellow Republicans to pass a clean bill after destroying any remaining trust with Democratic lawmakers. But the way he sees it, it’s entirely the Democrats’ fault, and of course, he expresses no awareness of the LGBT protections that are on the line or his responsibility for embracing discrimination