Ethics Office Victimized Rep Over Rabbit Travel

Republicans got no ethics. No wonder they want to do away with the "independent commission".

When House Republicans met in a closed door caucus meeting Monday night to vote on reining in the Office of Congressional Ethics, aggrieved members of the House stood up to recount stories of being victimized by the out-of-control oversight office. In the aftermath of the ethics vote debacle, the spokesman for one member of Congress, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), discussed his boss's victimization with the local paper, The San Diego Union-Tribune.