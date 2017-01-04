Newsvine

Mitch McConnell: 'The American People Simply Will Not Tolerate' Blocking a Supreme Court Nominee (Video) - The New Civil Rights Movement

Republicans Have Been Blocking Obama's Nominee for 294 Days

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says Americans won't "tolerate" Democrats blocking a president's Supreme Court nominee. The five-term Kentucky Republican whose wife is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to head the Transportation Dept. on Wednesday afternoon took Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to task before reporters, blasting the newly-promoted Democrat's insistence his party should delay a nominee's confirmation to the nation's highest court should Trump choose a candidate who is not in the mainstream.

