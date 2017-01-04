Urging Millions to Rise Up, Trump Foes Issue Call to 'Resist Fascism' | Common Dreams | Breaking News & Views for the Progressive Community

'Millions must rise up in a resistance [to] stop the Trump/Pence regime before it starts!'

Thousands of activists, journalists, scientists, entertainers, and other prominent voices took out a full-page call to action in the New York Times on Wednesday making clear their rejection of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence with the simple message: "No!"

"Stop the Trump/Pence regime before it starts! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America!" the ad states, followed by a list of signatories that includes scholar Cornel West; author Alice Walker; Chase Iron Eyes of the Standing Rock Sioux; educator Bill Ayers; poet Saul Williams; CNN's Marc Lamont Hill; Carl Dix of the Communist Party USA; and numerous others.