When Trump attacks "the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage" he ignores the 20 million + who now have coverage thanks to Obamacare
Donald Trump, when he was done blaming not Russia but Hillary Clinton and the DNC for the collapse of American democracy, returned his attention back to Obamacare and it’s many alleged failings:
Trump's Anti-Obamacare Tweetstorm is Full of Lies, Empty of Facts
Thu Jan 5, 2017
