Republican's Twitter Poll About Repealing Obamacare Backfires 

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) tweeted out a poll to get feedback regarding Republicans’ resolve to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — also known as Obamacare. Not surprisingly, the vast majority of people who voted wanted to keep the ACA in place.

Blackburn is a member of Trump’s transition team, and she was reelected in November. She may have believed that only her constituents would be voting, however the poll was retweeted from White House spokesman Eric Schultz — which may have had something to do with the results.