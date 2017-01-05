Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3841 Comments: 29754 Since: Mar 2011

EndorseThis: Colbert Serves Up Trump Roast, Well Scorched

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: nationalmemo.com
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 1:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When incoming vice president Mike Pence burbled that his strategy session with House Republicans on Obamacare repeal felt “like a pep rally,” he inspired Stephen Colbert to come up with a peppy chant: “Two, four, six eight, make the poor self-medicate! Go, go, [bleep] yourself!”

Obviously in fine form, the Late Show host rapid-fired a series of Trump topics in the news, from Obama’s advice that Democrats name whatever healthcare plan the Republicans propose “Trumpcare” — “because he hates putting his name on things” — to the pitiful talent lineup for the inaugural festivities (“anybody who’s anybody is going to be there, except for…anybody”).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor