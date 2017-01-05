EndorseThis: Colbert Serves Up Trump Roast, Well Scorched

When incoming vice president Mike Pence burbled that his strategy session with House Republicans on Obamacare repeal felt “like a pep rally,” he inspired Stephen Colbert to come up with a peppy chant: “Two, four, six eight, make the poor self-medicate! Go, go, [bleep] yourself!”

Obviously in fine form, the Late Show host rapid-fired a series of Trump topics in the news, from Obama’s advice that Democrats name whatever healthcare plan the Republicans propose “Trumpcare” — “because he hates putting his name on things” — to the pitiful talent lineup for the inaugural festivities (“anybody who’s anybody is going to be there, except for…anybody”).