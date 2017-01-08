Washington Monthly | Show Us Your Plan, Republicans!

According to the latest Kaiser Family poll on health care, only one in five Americans support the Republican plan to repeal and delay a replacement for Obamacare.

According to Steven Dennis and Sahil Kapur, there are now four Republican Senators who have voiced strong doubts about repeal and delay: Rand Paul (R-KY), Tom Cotton (R- AR), Susan Collins (R-ME) and Bob Corker (R-TN).

And now, President Obama has joined the chorus to call the Republicans on their bluff.

Put up or shut up.