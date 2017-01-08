Donald Trump Promises - List and Details

President-elect Donald Trump made a lot of promises while he was running for office in the 2016 election. Some political observers counted hundreds of Trump promises. Trump promised major action on everything from illegal immigrant to coal mining to bringing jobs back from overseas to building a wall along the Mexican border to launching an investigation of his opponent in the presidential election, Hillary Clinton.

Which promises will Trump keep and which promises will Trump abandon after he takes office on Jan. 20, 2017? Here's a look at six of the biggest, and probably the most difficult to keep, Trump promises.

Repeal Obamacare

This was a biggie for Trump and his supporters. Trump repeatedly called the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, a disaster.