Alabama NAACP Not Backing Down After Jeff Sessions' Office Lashes Out -Truthdig

“We are trying to stop Jeff Sessions from becoming the Attorney General of the United States,” Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP, told AlterNet over the phone. “We are not backing down at all.”

Just days ago, Simelton was one of dozens who staged a sit-in at Sessions’ Mobile, Alabama office, an action timed to coincide with the onset of the 115th Congress. Media attention and support from across the country immediately poured in.

The @NAACP is standing in the best of its 108 year history by opposing Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III. Everyone should join them.

One of six people arrested for the action, Simelton noted that, immediately following their release from detention, protesters met at a TGI Fridays restaurant to “plan our next strategy.”

By then, their protest had already caught the attention of Sessions’ office, whose spokesperson, Sarah Isgur Flores, smeared the protesters in comments to the Washington Examiner. “What a sad statement on the left’s political reality that they would falsely smear a man’s character and reputation as a fundraising gimmick,” she said. Flores then released a series of tweets referring to the protesters at “pathetic.”