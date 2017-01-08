What Defunding Planned Parenthood Could Mean for Women's Health

Do you think republicans and the religious right give a damm?

Delivering a brutal yet familiar threat to Planned Parenthood on Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan declared that Congress would move to eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood. “The Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our [repeal] bill,” Ryan told reporters during his press conference.

His announcement came a day after a House panel convened by Republican majority leadership made the recommendation that Planned Parenthood be denied federal funding vis-à-vis Medicaid reimbursements and federal family planning programs.

Although Ryan had not yet offered specifics about what a defunding measure would look like, many assume it would take on the same structure as when Republicans in Congress last tried this move during budget proceedings in the fall of 2015, which almost resulted in a government shutdown. At that time, Republicans proposed that all federal funding for contraception and women’s preventive health care services be denied to any health care provider who also provides abortion care.